I’m struggling financially - Ayesem

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Hiplife and Hip-Hop artiste, Stephen Siaw known in showbiz as Ayesem has sadly revealed that he’s struggling to cope financially as a celebrity in Ghana.

The former Shocks Entertainment signee has disclosed that after exiting his record label, it has been extremely difficult to manage his finances as an individual.

In an exclusive one-on-one interview on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM, the ‘Satan’ hitmaker emphatically declared that doing things on his own has become difficult, especially the monetary aspects.

He remarked “Yeah, I’m struggling a bit. I won’t say that I have taken it easy as an individual doing things on my own because it is not easy at all.

“Doing stuff on my own is difficult, especially the financial aspects isn’t that easy for me but then I still have guys who are closer to me and we work together,” he said.

“But then financially it’s not easy for me to cope since I exited Shocks Entertainment so it’s quite difficult but still the passion keeps me moving all the time,” he told the host of Kastle Drive in the interview monitored by mynewsgh.com.

