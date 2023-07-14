'I’m suffering from an ectopic pregnancy, I might have a miscarriage' — Davido’s Paris baby mama

Davido and Ivanna Bay

Ivanna Bay, the Paris baby mama of Davido, has revealed that she is suffering from an ectopic pregnancy and may have a miscarriage.

This comes after she took to social media to narrate how she experienced constant bleeding, excessive pain, and being rushed to the emergency room.



“I just woke up with the biggest pain ever in my stomach but I can feel it through my entire body… While I keep bleeding I can’t stop crying right now… I am going to the emergency.”



She afterward shared an update from the hospital, shading people rejoicing in her misfortune.

But in a new development, she has taken to social media to inform the public of a possible miscarriage.



“They told me that I am either doing an ectopic pregnancy or a miscarriage,” Bay wrote. “My body is failing me and there’s nothing I can do. I hope those who wish me hell are happy now…you won!.”



