0
Menu
Entertainment

I'm tagged ‘the Shatta Wale of gospel music’ because I speak the truth – Broda Sammy

Video Archive
Sat, 29 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician, Broda Sammy, has claimed that he is usually referred to as ‘the Shatta Wale of gospel music’ because he is fond of speaking facts just like the dancehall musician.

Speaking in admiration of the secular musician tag, the gospel minister, in an interview with Angel FM, said Shatta Wale is one musician he really likes and as such, there is nothing wrong if he is associated with him.

Many have questioned the gospel musician’s credibility as a ‘true worshipper of God’ due to his wild utterances and the countless controversies he has been involved in.

Social media has witnessed the aftermath debates anytime he makes an appearance on almost every public platform to speak.

Due to Broda Sammy’s feisty nature which per societal standards is directly opposite from the expectations of a true gospel musician, he has been categorized with the likes of Shatta Wale.

But reacting to this, the ‘Nation’s Worshipper’ said it is rather a privilege to be associated with the dancehall artiste.

According to Broda Sammy, he is been tagged with Shatta Wale because he (Broda Sammy) speaks the truth just as the dancehall artiste does.

“I hear a lot of times I am being referred to as Shatta Wale and its fine by me. They call me that because I speak the truth. I feel him too much.”

He also bemoaned the level of hypocrisy dominating the Ghanaian gospel fraternity, adding that winning souls should not limit anyone.

Watch the video below:





EB/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Rebellion Group of 95': How Mahama described anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs
Mahama backs Akufo-Addo's call
Majority caucus now fully behind Ofori-Atta' – Dep. Majority Whip
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu trade words after Adwoa Safo ruling
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Related Articles: