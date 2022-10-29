I'm tagged ‘the Shatta Wale of gospel music’ because I speak the truth – Broda Sammy

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician, Broda Sammy, has claimed that he is usually referred to as ‘the Shatta Wale of gospel music’ because he is fond of speaking facts just like the dancehall musician.

Speaking in admiration of the secular musician tag, the gospel minister, in an interview with Angel FM, said Shatta Wale is one musician he really likes and as such, there is nothing wrong if he is associated with him.



Many have questioned the gospel musician’s credibility as a ‘true worshipper of God’ due to his wild utterances and the countless controversies he has been involved in.



Social media has witnessed the aftermath debates anytime he makes an appearance on almost every public platform to speak.



Due to Broda Sammy’s feisty nature which per societal standards is directly opposite from the expectations of a true gospel musician, he has been categorized with the likes of Shatta Wale.



But reacting to this, the ‘Nation’s Worshipper’ said it is rather a privilege to be associated with the dancehall artiste.



According to Broda Sammy, he is been tagged with Shatta Wale because he (Broda Sammy) speaks the truth just as the dancehall artiste does.

“I hear a lot of times I am being referred to as Shatta Wale and its fine by me. They call me that because I speak the truth. I feel him too much.”



He also bemoaned the level of hypocrisy dominating the Ghanaian gospel fraternity, adding that winning souls should not limit anyone.



Watch the video below:











EB/BOG