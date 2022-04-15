I’m the King of the Mic - Kojo Manuel

Kojo Manuel

Astute radio host, hypeman and artiste, Kojo Manuel, has affirm his supremacy as the king in the hype scene as a precautionary message to the other groups in YFM Triangle ahead of the widely anticipated Y Clash of the DJs

Kojo Manuel leads the charge as the official hypeman of the “Yvengers” from Y107.9 FM as he teams up with AD DJ, Mz Orstin and DJ Mic Smith for the showdown in Takoradi on 15th April.



In a twitter spaces discussion ahead of the Y Clash of The DJs dubbed; “The Clash BEFORE The Clash” the award-winning Event Hypeman was optimistic the Accra team will emerge champions of the fiercest DJ battles.



“We are coming to Tadi for a vacation. Personally I’ve been a very big fun of Cape Coast and Tadi. We are known to talk a lot because we are kings. You can’t have just one attempt on the king’s throne and think you have overthrown him. So if you think you’ve had a conversation with the king or just a one of brash so you’re now a king then my brothers are deceiving themselves,” he stated.



According to the “Are you Mad” begetter clarified his team is not interested in coming after the names of the other A-list DJs but are much focused on regaining the crown as the best booth with elite DJs.

“I don’t think me and my team and I are looking at this like maybe we are coming for this person or coming for anybody from Kumasi or Tadi. We are coming relaxed and we’re expected to win the crown,” he added.



The Y Clash of the DJs is organized by Ghana’s number urban radio, YFM with this year’s edition slated for Friday, April 15 at the Takoradi Mall



The Y Clash of the DJs is a friendly yet fierce encounter between Ghana’s A-list DJs across YFM Accra, YFM Kumasi and YFM Takoradi.



With the third edition dubbed, “One Sound, One Tribe,” Y Clash of the DJs seek to promote the uniqueness of the Ghanaian culture through music and fan.