I’m the NPP version of NDC’s ‘Appiah Stadium’; the biggest fool in the world – Diana Asamoah

Gospel musician and pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) activist, Evangelist Diana Asamoah has told Ghanaians she is the NPP version of National Democratic Congress (NDC) serial caller Appiah Stadium.

Speaking in a video that has gone viral, the gospel singer is heard praising Appiah Stadium amidst insults.



"Appiah Stadium is loyal to Mahama, likewise, I am loyal to Nana Addo. Just as Appiah Stadium will praise Mahama, so will I praise Nana Addo," she said.



“Don’t be ungrateful to people. Show appreciation to persons who have one way or the other helped you," she is heard saying on the tape.



"Appiah Stadium is the biggest fool in the world, Appiah is the bravest person in the world, Appiah tops all in the ranking of fools, I am the replica of him in the NPP but I am wise, not foolish like Appiah Stadium.”

“You see how Appiah Stadium does not joke with Mahama, I also don’t joke with Nana Akufo-Addo. Nana Addo is an unbreakable President who has impacted people with Free SHS. The battle is still the Lord's”.



“You can call Appiah Stadium now and ask him about his foolishness, he will not deny it," she added.



Evangelist Diana Asamoah has become a known Nana Addo loyalist and an NPP campaigner.



