I’m the artiste to have blocked most people for cyberbullying – E.L

E.L

The issue of cyberbullying continues to affect the lives of social media users including celebrities like Ghanaian rapper known in showbiz as E.L.

The multiple award-winner, E.L born Elorm Adablah has revealed in an interview with Amansan Krakye that cyberbullying used to worry his emotions and psyche.



Talking about how he’s dealing with cyberbullying, E.L said he is the biggest artiste to have blocked the most people on social media for their negative comments.



“For me personally then times cyberbullying used to worry me a lot like a couple of years ago,” he revealed on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.

He continued on the Kastle Entertainment Show “But right now if I see anything negative written about me the only thing is for me to block the person.



“I can be the artiste in Ghana who has blocked the most people, I tell you so you know me already for that,” he boldly told the host.



Cyberbullying is the use of digital technologies to scare, embarrass, harass and threaten users of social media and other messaging platforms.