I’m the best rapper in Gh – Eno Barony insists

Entertainment Mon, 31 Aug 2020
Female rap goddess Eno Barony, has challenged VGMA for giving the best rapper award to Kwesi Arthur.
Nominees for this years best rapper Eno , medikal , Teephlow , Sarkodie, EL And Kwesi Arthur.
The Ghanaian female rapper through her post on IG shared who deserves to win the award for that category .
She posted a picture of herself and Strongman with caption "best rappers" . Check out post below:
Source: Ghana Crusader
