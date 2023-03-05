0
Menu
Entertainment

I’m the best rapper in the country at the moment, I see the others as my babies” – Ypee brags

Video Archive
Sun, 5 Mar 2023 Source: zionfelix.net

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper who performs under the stage name Ypee has crowned himself as the best rapper in the country at the moment.

Every rapper believes he’s the best until it’s time to ‘show working’.

According to the ‘Kwacha’ hitmaker, he’s miles ahead of his colleagues as far as the rap game is concerned.

Speaking with authority and confidence, the rapper bragged that he’s better than both the old and new-school rappers regardless of what their fans think.

In a self-assured manner, Ypee bragged that he will floor any rapper in Ghana in case they are paired to compete against each other.

As claimed by Ypee although he isn’t considered a part of the heavyweight rappers – But his works speak volumes about his unmatched talent in the music industry.

Watch the video below to know more:

Source: zionfelix.net
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat