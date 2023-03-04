I’m the best rapper in the country at the moment – Ypee brags

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Ypee

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper who performs under the stage name Ypee has crowned himself as the best rapper in the country at the moment.

Every rapper believes he’s the best until it’s time to ‘show working’.



According to the ‘Kwacha’ hitmaker, he’s miles ahead of his colleagues as far as the rap game is concerned.



Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix, the rapper bragged that he’s better than both the old and new-school rappers regardless of what their fans think.

In a self-assured manner, Ypee bragged that he will floor any rapper in Ghana in case they are paired to compete against each other.



As claimed by Ypee although he isn’t considered a part of the heavyweight rappers – But his works speak volumes about his unmatched talent in the music industry.