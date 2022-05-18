0
Menu
Entertainment

I'm the chairman and not the CEO of GHAMRO - Rex Omar clarifies

Rex Omar New 34.png President of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), Rex Omar

Wed, 18 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rex Omar appointed Chairman again for GHAMRO

Rex Omar explains what his job is as GHAMRO president

Rex Omar says they want GHAMRO to be best in West Africa

The President of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), Rex Omar, has clarified that being the board chairman means he does not take decisions on his own.

He articulated that he has received a lot of backlash from critics before being elected again as GHAMRO president.

“I wasn’t paying attention to critics during my previous tenure. They criticized because they did not understand how GHAMRO operated.

“I am not afraid of criticism. Rex Omar is the Board Chairman of GHAMRO. Rex Omar is not the CEO,” he said while speaking on Hitz FM.

Dissecting what his duties are, he explained that he is not the sole person who runs the day-to-day affairs of GHAMRO.

“I am not the one who runs the day-to-day operations at GHAMRO. I am part of the policy-making board.

“We want GHAMRO to be one of the best CMOs in West Africa. We are not doing bad at all, but we still have a lot of work to do,” he added

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mother of late Kumawood actor speaks
Mob pounces on customer as 'koko' seller's phone rings in his pocket
How Ashgold president Kwaku Frimpong lost his Lamborghini to betting in 2018
Are you trying to reverse the curse? - Fans question Man City's Yaya Toure love
How a Ghanaian player was sacked by Italian club for engaging in juju
British High Commissioner speaks on Barker-Vormawor’s arrest
Slept at cemetery, bath with water from dead bodies - Nii Lante shares juju story
Kweku Baako challenges Kofi Bentil over alleged ‘sale’ of Achimota Forest
Manasseh tackles Akufo-Addo
Barker-Vormawor breaks silence on second arrest