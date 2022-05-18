I'm the chairman and not the CEO of GHAMRO - Rex Omar clarifies

President of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), Rex Omar

The President of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), Rex Omar, has clarified that being the board chairman means he does not take decisions on his own.



He articulated that he has received a lot of backlash from critics before being elected again as GHAMRO president.



“I wasn’t paying attention to critics during my previous tenure. They criticized because they did not understand how GHAMRO operated.

“I am not afraid of criticism. Rex Omar is the Board Chairman of GHAMRO. Rex Omar is not the CEO,” he said while speaking on Hitz FM.



Dissecting what his duties are, he explained that he is not the sole person who runs the day-to-day affairs of GHAMRO.



“I am not the one who runs the day-to-day operations at GHAMRO. I am part of the policy-making board.



“We want GHAMRO to be one of the best CMOs in West Africa. We are not doing bad at all, but we still have a lot of work to do,” he added