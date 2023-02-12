0
I’m the gang leader for girls in toxic relationships - Yaa Jackson fires after cheating scandal

YAA JACKSON 33222 Ghanaian child actress cum musician Yaa Jackson

Sun, 12 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian child actress cum musician Yaa Jackson has referred to herself as the head of the gang of women in unfaithful relationships.

In a post the actress shared on Snapchat, she wrote, "No woman could love a cheating spouse and not pay the price. Thousands of girls are in toxic cheating relationships, and I am their gang leader. No lady could love a cheater and not pay the price for it. #BABYMAMA,” she shared.

The actress' shade is just one of many that she has been throwing online after her husband, with whom she just had a son, allegedly cheated on her with a lady on Instagram.

Since the story went viral, Yaa Jackson has requested that netizens respect her privacy and leave her alone.

In a previous post, Yaa Jackson issued cryptic and direct warnings to detractors.

According to the child actress, her husband’s alleged cheating scandal wasn’t going to dictate her marriage.

“Social media can never control my love life, and I will end things when I am tired without caring what any of you are gonna say or think,” she shared on February 9, 2023.



