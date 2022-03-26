'I’m the highest paid artist in the history of African music' - Burna Boy claims

Burna Boy

African afrobeats musician, Burna Boy, has disclosed that he is the highest paid artist in the history of African music.

According to the Nigerian star whose music continues to make global headlines, despite being the highest paid artist ever in Africa, money does not satisfy him.



"I said money doesn’t satisfy me and it’s my Truth but it Doesn’t change the fact that I’m the highest paid artist in the History of African music. Believe it or not," he posted on Twitter early Saturday, March 26.



Preceding the above tweet, he had posted about wanting to be left alone to enjoy doing music and performing on stage without distractions.



"At this point I just want to LIVE and DIE on STAGE with my Band The OUTSIDERS. I’ve achieved All the dreams I ever personally had. Money gives me No satisfaction, Nothing really does, except being On STAGE with my God sent band.

"I thank God and the world for giving me This. I just wish the world would leave me out of all politics and just let/watch me perform till I Die. The only time my heart feels genuine peace is On stage and that’s where I want to live and Die," a second tweet read.



He also changed his profile picture with a photo of himself with Rolling Stone label. He had recently been placed on cover of the UK Rolling Stone magazine with the tile: "Burna Boy - The unrelenting rise of the African giant."



