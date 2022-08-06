I’m the most accepted Ghanaian musician globally – King Promise

King Promise

Ghanaian High Life singer, King Promise affectionately called ‘5-Star’ has said he's the most accepted Ghanaian musician globally and, thus, enjoys a lot of love from the international community.

The award-winning artiste said this in an interview with radio-host Delay upon his return from his tour in Europe, which included stints at the ‘Oh My! Festival’, Rotterdam, Netherlands, and the ‘AfroNation’ concert, Portimão, Portugal.



Answering whether he is more accepted outside Ghana than within Ghana, the ‘Ginger’ hitmaker said, “Honestly, I get a lot of love from abrokyire [abroad].”



“I think cos my music has the cut-across feel. So you wouldn’t need to understand the language before you like the music. It’s like how Ghanaians enjoy music from other countries. That’s how foreigners have also come to love my music. So I have a lot of love abroad. In Ghana, I also enjoy a lot of love,” he explained.

“Every year since I blew, I’ve been doing my festival ‘Promiseland.’ Every time sold out, you know. Last one I did over 5000 capacity sold out. So I can’t say there’s no love from Ghana. But there’s a lot of love from abroad as well. I’m very well accepted globally. I think I am the most accepted Ghanaian [musician] globally. Yeah, at this point in time.”



In 2021, King Promise performed alongside Wizkid to over 20,000 people during the latter’s ‘Made In Lagos’ tour at the 02 arena, London, United Kingdom.



Currently, he’s promoting his sophomore album titled ‘5-Star’ which features American music stars Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa.