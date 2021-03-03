I’m the new face of GH dancehall - J Derobie

Dancehall artiste, J.Derobie

Sensational, fast-rising Ghanaian dancehall artiste, J.Derobie who won the hearts of music lovers with his hit single, ‘Poverty’ has reacted to claims that he does not look like what one would expect of a regular act of his genre.

According to him, the perception that all dancehall acts look unkempt and act rowdy is in poor taste and must be erased from the minds of Ghanaians.



Speaking in an interview with NY DJ on Y102.5FM’s Ryse N Shyne radio show, the musician said, “People say I don’t look like a dancehall artiste but I just feel I am a new look to them. This is a different person. Dancehall comes in different ways and I am one of them”.



The musician who is not perturbed about these statements and is focused on doing his music says, “I am not going to change from me because I do dancehall and people expect me to look a certain way. I portray the other side of what other dancehall artistes should look like”.

J. Derobie however noted that he leaves his calm nature at the entrance of every show or performance he is billed for.



“When I mount stages, it is a different situation altogether. I am not my calm self at all. The music and crowd is something that drives me”.



The talented musician released the Nungua Diaries project last year. The EP which was inspired by his life and growing up in Nungua is about love, real life and the struggles of young men seeking to make it in life.