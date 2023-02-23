I’m the number one witchcraft teacher on earth – Sonnie Badu brags

Gospel Musician, Sonnie Badu

Founder and Leader of Rockhill Chapel Rev Sonnie Badu has stated that he is the number one teacher on the earth when it comes to witchcraft teachings.

“By the grace of God, when you search for witchcraft, I am the number on YouTube. You can google 'exposing witchcraft,' I have over 31 messages on witchcraft”, Rev Sonie Badu bragged on live radio.



The comment from the singer and now preacher comes as a response to critics of his teaching on witchcraft, especially his recent one that talks against eating pork.



Speaking in an interview with Angel FM Kumasi, Rev Sonnie Badu revealed that, he has in-depth knowledge about witchcraft because he is a living testimony to the practice.

He also noted that, due to his experience on the topic, he has been able to catch the eye of people across the world and his teachings online are gaining massive views and patronage.



“Some of my messages are up to 400k views. Even Americans travel all the way to my church, and when you listen to my counselling session, you would be shocked to hear some of the things that are happening”, he told Kwame Tanko on the show “Angel in the Morning”.