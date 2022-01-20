I’m the only musician who can win Grammy for Ghana – Archipalago

Musician, Archipalago

Source: SammyKay Media

Ghanaian social media commentator and musician, Dennis Oteng Anane popularly known in showbiz circles as Archipalago has stated that he will be the only and first musician from Ghana to win the prestigious Grammy awards for Ghana.

In an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, the outspoken Archipalago hilariously stated the likes of Rocky Dawuni, Stonebwoy and the likes who have received nominations to the Grammy Awards should not waste their time because he is the real deal.



According to him, as he is currently based in America and knows the plugs to pull to get the Grammys for Ghana, there is the need for Ghanaians to support him and stream his music especially his newly released song titled “More”.



"I am the one who will bring Grammy to Ghana to move the music industry forward", he said.

Watch video below



