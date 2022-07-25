I'm the only one who stands up to Shatta Wale's bullying tactics – Deportee speaks

Deportee with former boss, Shatta Wale

Former aide of Shatta Wale speaks on strained relationship

Deportee says it is high time Shatta Wale changes his ways



Shatta Wale convicted over false news charges



A former aide to dancehall musician Shatta Wale has opened up about a recent feud with his former boss and leader of the Shatta Movement group.



According to Deportee, his former boss needs to mend his ways in a number of areas because he is a role model to many people.



Speaking in an interview on UTV’s United Showbiz show last Saturday, July 23, he disclosed that he remained about the only person who has stood up to bullying tactics that Shatta Wale often deploys to his close aides.

Answering specifically to a question by a guest on the show, Amanda Jissih, as to when he realized that Shatta Wale needed talking to over some of his conducts, he said:



“Anyone who knows Deportee, knows I can argue with Shatta Wale for hours because he is doing something wrong. I critiqued him once and for about a week, we were not on talking terms.



“When he is going wrong sometimes, I talk to him. I don’t make things public so that it appears we are having a confrontation. But sometimes we talk between me and him, man to man.



“He tries to scare everybody around him, but he has failed with me alone… everyone is scared of him, but with me it’s different,” he stressed.



Deportee’s recent public spat with the dancehall artiste stemmed from issues around a court case in which the artiste and three others including him were arrested for spreading false news.

Shatta Wale is said to have pleaded guilty and paid his fine whiles the other associates continue to face the charges despite all the quartet being represented by a common lawyer.







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



SARA



