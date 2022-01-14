I'm the only professional midwife doing music in Ghana - iOna Reine

Singer, iOna Reine

Dancehall musician, iOna Reine, has revealed that she takes pride in being the only professional midwife doing music in Ghana.



According to her, music has always been her first love. Despite her schedule at the hospital, iOna still makes time to hit the studio to record songs for her fans.



In a recent Facebook post, the singer shared a photo of herself in her white midwifery uniform and thanked fans for their support.

"I am glad I am the only professional midwife doing music in Ghana. Despite my tight schedule I still do quality music that satisfy my fans. Blessed to have u as my fan. Don't forget to listen to my trending new single.. GYAIME."



iOne was recently in the news over for disclosing that men who are fond of ‘eating out’ women during sexual intercourse mostly have pink lips.



“I hear that it makes the guys have pink lips. So if you see a guy with pink lips, just know he usually goes down on women. The acidity in the vagina helps cleanse the lips so you don’t need all these pink lips balm or scrubs,” she stated in an interview with Arnold Mensah Alavanyo.



