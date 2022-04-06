I’m the return of Nana Ampadu - Kweku Flick

Budding artiste, Kweku Flick

Budding artiste, Kweku Flick has sounded a warning to anyone who plans to compare him to any artiste in the music industry.



The young talent has claimed he is the return of late veteran highlife composer, Nana Ampadu.



“Don’t compare me to anyone; I’m the return of Nana Ampadu,” he wrote on Twitter on April 4, 2022.



It is not clear what may have triggered the tweet. However, the musician has been hit with a barrage of remarks that he sounds like Kwesi Arthur.

Meanwhile, Kweku Flick in a previous interview disclosed the struggles he passed through to give himself a name in the music industry.



According to the young act on YFM Accra, he had to stake a bet before he could record his first song.



The reason being he had no money and had to resort to betting to earn some cash to record his first song.



"So, my first song was ‘Awake’, I placed a bet before recording the song because I didn’t have money on me, I tried twice, I won GH¢300.00 at first and GH¢200.00 after," he said.



In the meantime, Kweku is out with a new highlife and drill hybrid single titled ‘Ewiase' which was released on Friday, April 5, 2022.



