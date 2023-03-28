0
I’m the solution to Ghana’s global music struggles – Chief One

Chief One Co Chief One

Tue, 28 Mar 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Michael Ivan Nyagamagu, professionally known as Chief One, a versatile artiste, has disclosed that Ghana music is still struggling to make it globally.

“With time, everything will be good because Ghana music is still struggling to make it out there but I believe very soon everything will be okay,” he opined.

Speaking in an interview with Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Chief One was asked by the host if he’s the solution to Ghana’s global music struggles.

He answered: “Yes of course; I’m the solution to Ghana’s global music struggles because I’m unique in the music scene right now."

He continued: “My lyrics, my vibes are kind of different and you can’t find another Chief One anywhere now because I’m not copying anybody.

“So, all the same, with time, I know time go talk even though time no get mouth but time will talk,” he added on Cape Coast-based Property Radio’s showbiz program.

