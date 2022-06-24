0
‘I’m tired’ – Taraji P. Henson says she’s contemplating moving out of United States

Popular Hollywood actor, Taraji P Henson

Source: face2faceafrica.com

In a recent interview on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, veteran actress Taraji P. Henson said she’s “really considering” relocating to another country as America’s strenuous political and social climate is taking a toll on her.

“I’m really considering getting up out of here, leaving and living in another country,” Henson, 51, said. “That’s something that comes with 50, you get tired of fighting. I’m tired.”

Asked what has taken a toll on her, the Hidden Figures actress replied saying the “pressures of being Black” and the current fight for social justice in the United States. “I just don’t want to have to do another hashtag … I fought, I chanted, I marched. I’m tired,” she said.

The 51-year-old also envisions life in a different country won’t be that strenuous. “I want to go where there’s neutral ground,” Henson said. “I want to just be. And be happy. I want to be called ‘Bella’ every day, drink wine and swat flies on the porch. Stress-free.”

Henson said her state of mind and view about life changed when she entered her fifties. “There’s something that happens when you turn 50, where all of your f—s are behind you. I’ve accomplished a lot and I’m going to do what I want to do,” she said.

“I’m at the point now where if I say, ‘I quit, I’m going to go travel the world,’ I can. It’s so freeing.”

And though she’s yet to pack her bag and baggage, Henson said she’s planning on traveling abroad for a girl’s trip after her BET hosting gig.

“Me and Mary [J. Blige] have been trying to do this trip for so long but our schedules just keep getting crazy. I just told her ‘Look, enough is enough, I need a vacation!'”

