I’m tired of being played, I want real love – Efia Odo cries out

Ghanaian actress and social media influencer, Efia Odo

Efia Odo searches for true love

I want to get married and have kids, says Efia Odo



Efia Odo fed up with ‘playboys’



Ghanaian socialite, Efia Odo has lamented over the ill-treatment she has received from all the men she has dated so far.



Establishing the extent to which she has suffered in the hands of men, Efia Odo said it has gotten to the point where she intends to rule the term ‘dating’ out of her dictionary.



Efia Odo said she needs to find the right partner who is capable of showing her real love and not one that will just toy with her feelings.

“I think I have to stop looking for love because I am tired. All the men that come my way are after something else and not real love. They either want to get into your pants or just take pride in the fact that they are dating Efia Odo which does not work for me,” she stated in an interview with Graphic showbiz.



According to the outspoken actress, she is a good person, and the right man who would win her heart should be sure that he has gotten a good wife.



“I dated a couple of guys back then and all didn’t work. I wish I were married with children because that is what I want right now. I understand love and when a man understands me it is very easy for us to roll. I am not a difficult person and I am very submissive when I am in love.”



One can recall that sometime in 2018, Efia Odo flaunted her then-lover, Kweku Revloe all over social media.



The relationship was short-lived as exactly a few months after splashing pictures of themselves on the internet, the two allegedly broke up in a ‘nasty fight’ on social media.