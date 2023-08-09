I’m too young to retire from music – Stay Jay

Ghanaian artiste, Stay Jay

Ghanaian rapper, Stay Jay, has stated that he is too young to retire from the music scene.

Speaking to Amansan Krakye, the Tema-based musician who became popular in 2015 with back-to-back hit songs explained his sudden absence.



“How can a young energetic boy like me go on pension prematurely and retire abruptly from the music scene my brother,” he answered on Property FM in Cape Coast.



“I have been around doing other things but I decided to go off the screens for a while that’s why you guys don’t see me on a regular basis. I was also engaged with writing songs for other people as well so I have not gone on pension at all if you asked me,” he revealed as MyNewsGh.com observed.

Stay Jay is best known for his numerous hit singles including, “Shashee Wowo”, "My baby" and many others.



He has worked with a number of notable producers including Killbeatz, Master Garzy, and so on.



Stay Jay gained much popularity in Ghana and other parts of the world in the era of 'Twi pop' and 'Azonto'.