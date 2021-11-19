‘I’m trying to right my wrongs and get back on track – Journalist Albert

Albert regrets being a ‘cyberbully’

Journalist Albert says he is a changed man



Albert cautions the youth against cyberbullying



Albert Nathaniel Hyde, popularly known as ‘Journalist Albert’, who was currently in the news for cyberbullying the likes of Lydia Forson, Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo and Serwaa Amihere said he has identified his mistakes.



Acknowledging his wrongs, ‘remorseful Albert’ has established that he is doing all he can to correct them.



In an exclusive interview with Abrantepa on Bloggers' Forum, Albert said he is currently on a journey to turn over a new leaf.



Albert’s comments come after he was uncovered as the face behind a Twitter account known for trolling people.

The young journalist was tagged as a habitual cyberbully and received public ridicule after Nana Aba shared the clip of what transpired in the studios of GHOne TV when he attempted an audition for ‘TheNextTVStar’ reality show.



One can recall that he was shamed by Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo and Serwaa Amihere, who were judges of the show.



But speaking on how badly he has been affected by all these, Albert in a rather remorseful tone said;



“I’m just soaking in the pressure, trying to right my wrongs and get back on track. We all know what I did which has landed me in an awkward situation. It appears everybody is talking about me and the incident that happened. I went on social media to comment under the post of others to make them feel less was what I was doing. I need to right my wrongs and I’ll advice that if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.”



