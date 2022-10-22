'I’m unbothered and rich' – Davido’s baby mama Sophia Momodu

Sat, 22 Oct 2022 Source: www.mynigeria.com
Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, recently shared stunning photos of herself on social media.
On her Instagram page, Sophia was dressed in a flowing print outfit as she posed for the camera.
Captioning the photos, Sophia noted that she is unbothered and rich.
She wrote; “It’s giving unbothered Rich Aunty.”
Her comment comes amid Davido and his third baby mama, Chioma’s rekindled love affair that has been making headlines lately.
See her post below:
Source: www.mynigeria.com
WATCH TWI NEWS