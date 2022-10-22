0
Menu
Entertainment

'I’m unbothered and rich' – Davido’s baby mama Sophia Momodu

Sophia Momudu Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu

Sat, 22 Oct 2022 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, recently shared stunning photos of herself on social media.

On her Instagram page, Sophia was dressed in a flowing print outfit as she posed for the camera.

Captioning the photos, Sophia noted that she is unbothered and rich.

She wrote; “It’s giving unbothered Rich Aunty.”

Her comment comes amid Davido and his third baby mama, Chioma’s rekindled love affair that has been making headlines lately.

See her post below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ???? Sophia Momodu ???? (@thesophiamomodu)

Source: www.mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ofori-Atta has failed miserably, why can't he be fired? - Kofi Oduro
NDC jabs NAPO
'I saved Akufo-Addo’s life in 2006 – Captain Smart
GH¢17m galamsey money: Why minister responded
How Haruna Iddrisu drilled Akufo-Addo’s nominee over his jump from High Court to SC
UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss resigns days after Kwasi Kwarteng's sack
Profile of new GES Director-General, Dr. Eric Nkansah
How Captain Smart was arrested by NIB agents - Eyewitness account
Captain Smart arrest: Barker-Vormawor slams Akufo-Addo
Sam George 'begs' NDC to 'free' Akufo-Addo