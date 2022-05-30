I’m under pressure to release another hit song bigger than Sika Aba Fie - Kweku Darlington

Ghanaian Musician, Kweku Darlington

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA23) nominee, Kweku Darlington has revealed that there is immense pressure on him to release another hit song bigger than ‘Sika Aba Fie’.

In an exclusive interview on the Kastle Entertainment Show monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the Ghanaian singer said in Ghana there’s an expectation for an artiste to constantly release hit songs than previously.



“As for the pressure definitely it will come because we’re in an industry where if you drop a first hit song the expectation is that all the ones that follow should all be hits or bigger than the first one,” he told Amansan Krakye.



He added, “So definitely there’s pressure on me but it’s up to me the artist that I’ll sit and analyze all these and improve on the work I’m doing but then in Ghana, being relevant depends on the hit songs you come out with.

“But trying to be relevant, I’m adding a lot of things to what I’m doing already so that even if I don’t have a hit song I’ll still be in the game, so that’s what I’m learning and that’s what I’m practicing now,” he ended.



Kweku Darlington’s hit single ‘Sika Aba Fie’ remix got nominations in the ‘Hip Hop Song of the Year’, ‘Collaboration of the Year’ and also got ‘New Artiste of the Year’ nomination at the VGMA.