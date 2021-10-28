I’m very particular about my health – Opanka

Dadie Opanka, Rapper and Songwriter

Ghanaian rap artiste, Dadie Opanka, has disclosed that he neither drinks nor smokes because he is very particular about his health.

In an interview with Doctar Cann on the Ayekoo After-Drive show which airs on Happy FM, he indicated that the fact that he says he neither drinks nor smokes does not mean he thinks he is better than people who do, however, he is only particular about his health.



“I want to live long and I feel like if I drink or smoke, it could have an effect on me in the future. If you look into it, both alcohol and cigarettes have certain side effects on people and I would not want to go through that”, he said.



The rapper also mentioned that smoking or drinking is only a waste of money and it is something that society frowns on, hence, his reason for not getting into it.

According to him, alcohol and cigarettes are not the only things that he does not entertain but he is also picky with the types of food he eats. “I do more natural fruit juices and water”, the rapper revealed.



Opanka added, “I like local foods a lot and even with that, I prefer homemade than buying from outside because the foods from outside are sometimes unhygienic. I’m not saying I’m perfect but I’m trying my best to live healthily and avoid all those petty illnesses at my old age”.