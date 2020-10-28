I’m very proud of my ex-boyfriend Kwami Sefa Kayi – Veteran Actress Irene Opare

A throwback photo of Irene Opare and Kwami Sefa Kayi

Many a time, when couples break up, they treat their exes as enemies or wish they never crossed paths.

Some women go to the extent of invoking curses on their ex-boyfriends after a breakup.



It is of course true that not all breakups end up breaking the hearts of women but the chunk of them obviously causes animosity among the couples.



In the situation of Ghanaian actress Irene Opare and her ex-boyfriend Kwami Sefa Kayi, their breakup didn’t separate them but created a strong bond between them.



Kwami Sefa Kayi, popularly called Chairman General, is the host of Peace FM’s morning show “Kokrokoo’’.



He is a multi-awarded broadcaster and one of Ghana’s most respected journalists.

He was adjudged Best Journalist of the Year in the year 2016.



Speaking in an interview with Nkonkonsa.com, Irene Opare stated that on record that she has immeasurable respect for her ex-boyfriend, who is also the father of her first child, Fafa.



According to her, she is extremely proud of Mr. Sefa Kayi’s accomplishments, although they’re no longer together.



“I’m so proud of him. I am so [so] proud of him. He has achieved a lot…I saw a bright future in him…I thank God for him to have achieved this height", she emphasized.



She added that she harbors no ill intent for her ex, stressing “We all moved on after I gave birth but we’re fine. We have a child together. We have a bond; so we’re fine… We’re cool. Like I’m saying, we have a child. We have a bond that brings us together no matter what. We’re parents."