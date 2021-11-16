I’m willing to employ Albert permanently as my entertainment editor – Kevin Taylor

Young journalist, Albert loses his job

Kevin Taylor to hire Albert in his media entity



Nana Aba and Serwaa Amihere have named and shamed a cyberbully



Social commentator, Kevin Taylor, has disclosed his intentions to permanently hire Albert the Journalist as his entertainment editor.



The Loud Silence Media CEO said he is willing to offer the blogger a mouth-watering job position at his firm.



One can recall that the former GHbase employee lost his job following his ordeal at GHONE’s premises when he auditioned for the ‘TheNextTVStar’ reality show.

Reports say he was sacked from the audition grounds after he was exposed and accused of cyberbullying by Briget Otoo, Nana Aba Anamoah, and Serwaa Amihere.



Afterward, several individuals including Kwadwo Sheldon have shared their experiences with the blogger.



In the case of Kwadwo Sheldon, he hinted at an instance where Albert contacted him for a job but he declined.



According to reports, these instances coupled with his low productivity at work led to his dismissal.



But analyzing the situation, social commentator, Kevin Taylor, who believes Albert was treated unfairly has offered him a job opportunity in his media entity.

“I want to say this if anybody knows the boy I’m going to employ him permanently and I’m going to pay him permanent wage every month. If anybody knows this young man tell him I say he should reach out to me, in fact, my producer will find a way to reach out to him if he’s willing to work with loud silence media as the entertainment editor, I will give him that full position to write the stories and put on our website loudsilencenews.com and I will pay him, I will not put him on commission, I will pay him as a permanent worker on loud silence media. I want to prove to you these fools in Ghana that you just destroy people’s lives,” He stated in a viral video on social media.



Watch the video below:



