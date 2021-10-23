‘I’m with you in mind, body and soul’ – LilWin tells Shatta Wale, Medikal

Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin

Popular Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, well known as LilWin, has pledged his support to embattled dancehall artists Shatta Wale and rapper Medikal.

On Thursday, October 21, 2021, an Accra Circuit Court denied Shatta Wale bail and remanded him into police custody for one week.



This was after he pleaded not guilty to the count of; Publication of false news that caused fear and panic in the public domain.



Medikal, who was arrested on Thursday evening, was also arraigned before the Circuit Court on Friday. He also pleaded not guilty to the charge of displaying arms and ammunition.



The court presided over by Justice Emmanuel Essandoh denied the accused bail and remanded him into prison custody for the next five days.



Showing solidarity to the two entertainers, Lil Win shared some words of encouragement on his Instagram page.