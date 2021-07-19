'I’m working hard but the media is not highlighting my work' - Iwan

Musician, Iwan

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artiste, Abdul Razak Issahaku, Iwan, has disclosed on Rainbow Entertainment that he is working hard to bounce back.

Iwan said as part of his 10 years anniversary in the industry, he planned major events in 2020, but the outbreak of the Covbid-19 affected his plans.



He said the events planned in 2020 were major but unfortunately Covid-19 stopped him.



The musician said he has been around and has been working, and despite the outbreak, he launched an album.



One other challenge he talked about was the failure of the media to highlight his works.

Iwan posited that he is working hard, but the media has failed to highlight his works.



To him, if you are a musician who is highlighted by the media, no matter how small the work is, it would be seen by all.



Iwan told the host that his works made an impact, but he was yet to achieve his goal as a musician.