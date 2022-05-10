‘I’m worth millions of dollars’ – Tracey Boakye brags

Tracey Boakye opens up on her flashy lifestyle

Tracey Boakye talks about her supportive ‘Papano’



I’m a forceful, hardworking lady, Tracey Boakye



After claiming to have started a business with a meagre sum of GH₵300, popular Ghanaian socialite cum actress, Tracey Boakye, has established that she is currently worth millions of dollars.



The famous ‘East Legon landlady’ who is noted for her flashy lifestyle and globetrotting sprees on social media said she fully funds them herself.



Asides from the houses and cars usually flaunted on social media, Tracey owns a restaurant in Kumasi, a beauty salon, a movie production, and a real estate company.



But asked to state the total amount of her net worth, Tracey said although she hasn’t kept tabs on that, she is certain to be worth millions of dollars.

“I haven’t really had time to keep track of my wealth. I haven’t taken stock of all my assets so it will be difficult to give an exact figure. I’m not up to a billion-dollar worth but I’m worth millions of dollars by the grace of God,” She stated in an interview with Abeiku Santana on the ATUU show.



Critics have alleged that Tracey Boakye lives off men, especially her sponsor (Papano), to fund her luxurious lifestyle.



But Tracey who did not entirely deny the claims said her wealth is a result of hard work coupled with some financial support from her daughter’s father, the (Papano).



“I worked hard for all the things I have now. I’m a forceful young lady…but also, I am not denying the fact that my papano, which is Nhyira’s father supports me too. Relationship is a ‘hand go hand come’ job. Even if I have lots of money and I’m dating you, I’ll take your money.”



