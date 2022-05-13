'I’m worth millions of dollars after starting with 300 cedis' – Tracey Boakye brags

Tracey Boakye talks about her successes

Tracey Boakye talks about building her empire with GHC300



Tracey Boakye used 8 months in building her East Legon mansion



Actress Tracey Boakye claims she used only GHC 300 to build her empire which is now estimated to be millions of dollars.



Speaking on UTV's 'ATUU' programme, the Kumawood producer revealed some interesting financial tips on building a business from Ghana's plush East Legon.



When asked about her net worth, Tracey Boakye told Abeiku Santana that, “I don’t even know because I haven’t sat down to calculate it...I used eight months in building my East Legon mansion”



Abeiku Santana then asked, “are you a million-dollar or you are a billion-dollar?”

She responded, “Oh, I haven’t reached a billion" adding, “By God’s grace.”



Abeiku Santana further insisted, “So can we say tens of millions, or hundred million?” but the actress who describes herself as the only 'chick' to her baby daddy said, “I will have to calculate. Sum some things up. Even though movie production doesn’t pay, I shoot series. My YouTube following has grown, so I can’t keep it idle. So at least every week, I put in 2 or 3 episodes to keep it busy.”



Tracey Boakye noted she built her wealth by herself with the help of her baby daddy, 'Papa No'.



“In every relationship, it’s a give and takes. If I have a house full of money, and my boyfriend gives me money, I will take it. I did some and he (Papa No) supported me. Definitely, someone you have a child with and are dating will help you. But I’m also very forceful. Everyone who knows me knows this," she explained.



Speaking on the various controversies she had with some known celebrities, Tracey Boakye said, “I have really regretted it. I wish I didn’t do that… In 2020, when I turned 30, I told myself that I will stop those things (fighting on social media). For almost 2 years, people have been insulting me, but you can attest that I haven’t responded. Because when God blesses to a certain level and you engage yourself in those vices. He will take his blessings back. What else do I need now?”



