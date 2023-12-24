I’m yet to have an encounter with the ‘God’ who gives prophecies on 31st December – Prophet Kofi Oduro

Founder of Alabaster International Ministtries, Prophet Kofi Oduro

The founder of the Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro has shared his belief when it comes to 31st December prophecies in Ghana.

31st December, known to be the last day of every year is mostly recorded to be a day of prophecies in most countries, especially in Ghana.



During this time of the year, most pastors in the country come out to prophecy about specific personalities and what the country should expect the following year.



Personalities like Shatta Wale, Kuami Eugene, and former vice president, John Dramani Mahama, have received prophecies from Ghanaian pastors such as Prophet Nigel Gaisie and Apostle Owusu Bempeh.



In view of this, the outspoken pastor has clearly stated that he does not believe in the prophecies that pop up on 31st December.



He furthered he was yet to have an encounter with the God who shares prophecies on 31st night only, adding that the God he believes in and spreads his gospel speaks to his servants all the time.

In a discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz, he said: “Personally, I do not believe in that 31st December prophecies. I am looking for that God who only shares prophecies with his servants only on the 31st night because I do not understand. The Bible says once God has spoken, twice we have heard that all dominion power belongs to God. I don’t understand why we have to wait till the 31st because God speaks to us every day”.



"He doesn’t wait till December before he gives prophecy. You have to analytically assess yourself every day. God is speaking every day. I don’t think God will wait for 31st December before he gives prophecies. I do not believe in that”, he added.



Watch the interview below:





