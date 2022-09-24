0
I made GH¢2,500 for just going live, I charge GH¢2,000 for a post – Popular TikToker

Sat, 24 Sep 2022 Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian TikToker, Peggy Lamptey has opened up about the benefits she has gained from the platform.

The popular TikToker revealed how much she has been earning on TikTok in a recent interview with ZionFelix.

She stated that she made GH¢2,500 for just going live.

Peggy explained that her audience gives her gifts during a live session if they like the video.

The TikTok influencer averred that she sometimes cashes out right away, and there are times she waits for some time before cashing out.

Peggy Lamptey recalled the sad moment she lost her live account and was restricted for about seven months.

She further disclosed that she charges GH¢2,000 per post.

