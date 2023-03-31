0
I made a lot of money from my beef with Ajagurajah – Osebo reveals

Fashion Beef2134 Ajagurajah (left) and Osebo the Zaraman (right)

Fri, 31 Mar 2023 Source: sammykaymedia.com

Ghanaian fashionista, Richard Brown popularly known as ‘Osebo the Zaraman’, together with controversial spiritual leader, Bishop Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah also known as Ajagurajah, thrilled Ghanaians with their fashion beef.

Osebo and Ajagurajah, received immensed attention on social media following their fashion beef and competition. Whereas Osebo is noted for his high sense of fashion, Ajagurajah dared him. He indicated he was ready to wrestle the title from the “fashion messiah”.

After days of showing their fashion prowess on social media, with different photos of their fashion styles, Ajagurajah gave up. On Friday morning, March 24, 2023, he threw in the towel and thanked all his fans for their support thus far.

He said he will concentrate on his spiritual work and leave the fashion territory to Osebo. The god in the field.

In an interview with Sammy Kay on the “Go online show”, Osebo indicated he really enjoyed the beef. It was a great leverage for him.

According to him and his hypeman, the beef served as a platform to show the world the high fashion sense of Osebo. It was however a plot to put out his business out there for people to patronize him. Also, he indicated he made money from his beef with Ajagurajah.

