I made a vow not to approach Kinaata for a collaboration – Ayesem

Ayesem and Kofi Kinaata

Award-winning rapper, Ayesem has revealed that he made a vow to himself that he will never approach his brother and friend Kofi Kinaata for a musical collaboration.

The ‘Koti’ hit-maker was responding to why he has never done a music collaboration with Kofi Kinaata – a thing that most music lovers in the Western Region have been yearning for in many years.



Speaking to Nana Adjoa Arthur on Takoradi-based Connect 97.1 FM, Ayesem disclosed that several attempts to have Kofi Kinaata on a song together have been fruitless.



He explained that Kofi Kinaata has failed to give him favorable response on several approaches he has made for a music collaboration.



“I decided not to talk about this again but still people [fans] keep asking. Kofi Kinaata is a brother, we go way back, and if he says I have never approached him for a collaboration, then I don’t know, but it’s up to you guys [media] to find out. You can ask him the number of songs that I have sent to him for collaboration but he ended up not giving me a positive respond.

“The first song was “Fante a na Meka” because we were all in Accra at that time, he was happy and even brought some ideas on board but didn’t hear from him again. But I heard it from somewhere that he said I don’t use the right approach but I don’t understand the right approach he was talking about because if he needs me he doesn’t call my manager [Shocks] we deal directly.



“I remember him sending me a WhatsApp voice note that I should be on his 'Made In Taadi' concert, it was just a voice note but because we are all brothers, I accepted. So this is the reason why we don’t have a song together.



“I have tried my best but there were no positive response from him. The last one was when the coronavirus started [2019], I called him for a collaboration but he told me that he has dismantled his studio and if things fall in place then we will be able to do something together and that is what am waiting for, I don’t know whether it will be this year or next year.



“I made a vow to myself not to approach him for a collaboration but we are fine. I don’t need another artiste to be at the top even though it’s normal in this business. He needs to man up and tell me to the face that he don’t want to do a collaboration with me. Even the song that shot me to fame, I had no other artiste on it but I made it. But notwithstanding, Kinaata is a brother and we still vibe together.”