I make about GHC200,000 a week as a musician - Davidson

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Veteran Ghanaian musician Charles Davidson popularly known in Uk as Kweku Nyame has revealed that he makes an average of Ghc200,000.00 as a musician based in the United Kingdom.

The veteran musician who is also the CEO of popular Musical band named the Davidson Band said he has been running his band in the UK for 18 years now.

As to how he is able to make good money with his band in UK, he mentioned that he charges 4000 pounds for 5 Hours, so the weeks that he and his band are able to play from Monday to Sunday they make over Ghc200,000.00

Apart from running the band, he also organizes musical shows for Africans especially Ghanaians.

He is the brain behind the upcoming show “Kojo Antwi live in London”.

In an interview with Blogger and Journalist Attractive Mustapha on why he has not been focused on promoting his band in Ghana and performing in Ghana, he said that the international market is his target.

He used the opportunity to advise Ghanaian musicians to venture into other businesses and make investments with every little money they get.

