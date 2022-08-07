‘I make money only from music; I'm not an internet fraudster’ - Okese 1

Okese 1

Fast rising Ghanaian rapper Frank Afrane, popularly known within the entertainment industry as Okese 1, has refuted claims that he makes his money from internet scams and fraud schemes.

According to him, he makes his money from music alone.



Aside from music, the rapper is popular for flaunting bundles of cash on his various social media platforms and posting images of his luxurious accessories and expensive cars. As such, the rapper has been tagged as an internet fraudster.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Giovani Caleb, the boss of Music group, Amotia Gang, explained that he is against internet fraud and any other scheme that robs people of their hard-earned resources and that he makes his money from music.



Okese 1, however, acknowledged hearing of some persons in the entertainment industry who have been cashing in from internet fraud and other illegal schemes.



“No, it depends on what the boys are doing to confirm, as for me, I confirm cash when I do new music and send it to streaming platforms,” he said on the 3FM Drive.

Okese 1 is not the only Ghanaian rapper tagged as an internet fraudster, rappers like R2bees, Dee Money, Criss Waddle, Medikal, Oseikrom Sikani, AMG Armani, AMG Dueces, and a host of others have been accused of making money from internet fraud.



Like Okese 1, Criss Waddle, and Medikal have opened up about the source of their riches.



According to them, they make their money from music, their vast investment in real estate, and advertisement and endorsement deals.



