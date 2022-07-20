I make my cooking tutorial videos for public good not for money - Sweet Adjeley

Sweet Adjeley is a food blogger

Ghanaian American-based food vlogger with the biggest food social media following on Facebook and YouTube, Marklina Naa Adjeley Quaye popularly known as Sweet Adjeley has stated her intent for producing videos that teach people how to cook.

The Ghanaian food blogger with a massive following on her YouTube and Facebook accounts said her reason for producing food cooking videos is for the public good. She emphasized that she was motivated by the public interest value and not about the money she is making from the views.



“Anytime I hear followers sharing testimonies of how my videos saved their marriage because their husbands are now enjoying their cooking; it feels like a million bars of gold. That is why you don't even see my face in the videos because my whole intent is to help followers learn how to cook," Sweet Adjeley added.

She is currently the first Ghanaian food blogger with the largest YouTube following and engagement. At the time of writing this piece, she had a huge base of 91, 000 YouTube subscribers and garnered over 80 million views on her videos with 1, 100, 000 followers on Facebook.