I make over GH¢15,000 after every maize harvest - Lady discloses

DJ Nyaami and Nana Ama Agyemang

Source: SVTV Africa

Ghanaian farmer Nana Ama Agyemang has stated that she earns about GH¢15,000 after every maize harvest, but many Ghanaian youths do not prefer such jobs.

In an interview granted on SVTV Africa, she opened up about how she got into farming and how much she makes. Nana Ama recounted that she followed in her brother's footsteps to become a farmer.



Currently, Nana Ama owns five acres of land she uses to grow maize. According to her, she makes about GH¢15,000 after each harvest. Known on social media as Diamond Dangote, she explained that she harvests about 50 bags. Each costs GH₵300 or more. Diamond added that she makes GH¢7,000 as profit.

“That (farming) is where the money is, but we do not look there. We always want ‘clean jobs.’ Foreigners come to our country to make money, but Ghanaians will be here complaining. You won’t spend more than GH¢8,000 in investments, so I make GH¢7,000 in profits,” she said.



Nana Ama intimated that there is a lot of money in farming, but unfortunately, many Ghanaian youths long for white-collar jobs. They do not want to get their hands dirty.