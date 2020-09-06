Entertainment

I make people stars, I have everybody in my pocket - Dr Fordjour mocks celebs/politicians who received his award

Dr Fordjour, aka Dr UN presented fake awards to some celebrities and politicians

Dr Kwame Owusu Fordjour, aka Dr UN, the man behind the fake Global Leadership Service to Humanity award scheme has once again spoken.

In a video sighted by our outfit that captures the number one conman, Dr UN wearing a baggy blue suit with a white shirt at a local drinking spot bragging looked untroubled about the issue.



The fake Kofi Annan Foundation and United Nations representative, in the video, expressed a lot of happiness after he was told that he is trending in Ghana because of his award scam.



The man of the moment, Dr UN very happy voiced out that “we make stars” which literally means all his awardees have become stars after he gave them the golden flasks and side plates on Friday, August 28th at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.



Before this video, Dr UN in a phone-in convo with Joy FM defended his awards scheme saying that his organization is into honoring people who have shown great leadership qualities and deserve acknowledgment.



He said: “I am surprised because this is an open thing that we just held. If anybody has a problem with me or our institution, they should have contacted us for clarification…

I have always been an advocate for development, excellence, and in honoring others and attaching ourselves to global icons and leadership we bring them out…”



Dr Kwame Owusu Fordjour, aka Dr UN, the man behind the ‘biggest scam’ in Ghana currently is on the trending list after he conned some top celebrities and politicians with a fake UN award.



The likes of Sarkodie, Berla Mundi, Legon VC, Captain Smart, Johnnie Hughes etc fell for his trap and has since been met with heavy social media troll.



