I manifest beauty and money - Empress Gifty explains 'noko beautiful'

Gospel musician, Empress Gifty, has disclosed the meaning of her popular term "noko nice" and "noko cash".



Followers and fans of the award-winning singer have for years heard her use the slogan 'noko beautiful' in her videos.



Empress Gifty has stated that she uses the term as words of affirmation and can testify that it has indeed changed her life.



Empress Gifty who has a love for fashion, has on several instances been criticized for the energy she puts in her physical outlook right from her outfits, makeup and hair extensions.

In an interview on Hitz103.9FM monitored by GhanaWeb on Thursday, December 9, Empress noted that she glorifies God with her beauty.



"I got 'noko fine' from one of my daughters and a friend of mine, a pastor. Noko fine is something that is beautiful so you declare unto yourself every morning noko fine, noko beautiful, noko cash and it works. I mean noko fine, I am so beautiful.



"It is part of the branding, to do something for God and make sure I do it and do it well. That is Empress, from my hair to my toe, I make sure I come out so clean, beautiful and decent as well," she said.



Also commenting on the backlash she continues to face especially for her style of dressing, the gospel musician said she is not perturbed by public opinion adding that most of her critics are just jealous and bitter.



"Most of the things they say, maybe they don't have it... either it is jealousy or it is beautiful and they just want to talk about it... I am the best gospel artiste in Ghana now. The most followed on Instagram so they love what I do. I have 987,000 followers," she added.