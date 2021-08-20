'I married long ago' - Vim Lady breaks silence over marital rumours

Social media today have been flooded with photos of celebrated broadcast journalist and media personality, Afia Pokuaa popularly known as ‘Vim lady’ as she celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

The question which kept lingering on the minds of some social media users and observers was whether Vim lady had tied the knot secretly as the photos shared by her on her Instagram page appeared to show a bride seated for a traditional wedding with a gold ring on her finger.



Well, Vim lady who was hiding from the lenses of blogger, Sammy Kay in the building of Despite Media’s Ship House even when Sammy Kay was wishing her well on her birthday.



She has finally confirmed that she is married.

Watch video here



