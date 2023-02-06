0
I married my borger husband eight days after we met – Nayas

Mon, 6 Feb 2023 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Actress Nayas born Gladys Mensah Boaku has opened up about her marriage to a German-based Ghanaian.

According to her, she got married to the man eight days after seeing him although they had spoken on phone for one month.

She made this known when she spoke to Delay in a yet-to-be-aired interview.

Nayas indicated that her friend who introduced her had already arranged with her former husband so they clicked immediately they go into contact and planned their marriage after eight days of seeing themselves.

“We started speaking in August and he came to Ghana in September. We got married eight days after we met,” she said.

Actress Nayas has been in the news for sometime now over her struggles in her marriage and how she wasn’t treated well during her stay in Germany.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
