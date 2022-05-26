I match bullies on social media boot for boot - Nana Aba Anamoah

Ace journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah

Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has asked social media bullies to come prepared if they want to go head-to-head and boot to boot with her.



In an interview on Asaase radio, the General Manager of GHOne TV and Starr FM said that she responds to everything she sees on her page especially trolls and bullies to prevent them from repeating it.



“You can’t bully me on social media, no it’s impossible,” while adding that “If you want to banter with people, you must come well prepared.

“I respond to everything I see, So if it’s rubbish, I will respond with equal rubbish. If you dish it, you should take it.



“I make time for Twitter, so in the morning I spend about 10 minutes on Twitter. I respond to everything I see on Twitter because people are tweeting at me and I want to respond to them,” she said.



Furthermore, Nana Aba, asserted that people hide behind social media to misbehave to make others feel small.



“Because they are buying data to tweet at you. But if I see it, I will respond. If I don’t respond to your tweet, it means I didn’t see it. If someone comes at you, your clap back must be good.



“You know, the thing is people just hide behind social media to misbehave and they seem to think that some of us are not human beings, we don’t have red blood running through our veins,” she added.