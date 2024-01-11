I may embark on my own cook-a-thon soon - Chef Faila’s assistant, Eric Malik hints

Chef Faila (left) and Abdul Malik (right)

One of the assistants to Chef Faila, the Ghanaian seeking to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon, Eric Malik, has given a hint about the next step in his life.

According to him, embarking on his attempt at the longest cooking marathon in the world cannot be ruled out going forward after he helped Chef Faila to complete hers.



Without explaining further how he would go about the project, Eric Malik stated that he may start his cook-a-thon sooner or later to compete for the enviable record as well.



When the journalist asked him what he intends to do after helping Chef Faila to complete her cook-a-thon attempt, he responded “Maybe next time you will see my own [cook-a-thon].”



Speaking to the media after the cook-a-thon attempt by Chef Faila, Eric Malik encouraged men to venture into cooking because it is more lucrative than some white-collar jobs.



“A lot of men would think that being a chef is for women. Whatever you lay your hand on take it seriously because I have been safe for a long time. I had this opportunity everybody got to know me but as of now, those who don't even talk to me, I can even go close to them.



"The common Chef who can meet a minister, a president who can bow in front of him. They [men] should take it seriously because there are more opportunities. The job even pays more than government workers yet the people don't value the work,” he said.

Mean while, Chef Faila completed her cook-a-thon attempt on January 10, 2023, after clocking 227 hours, approximately nine days and 11 hours.



She is yet to submit evidence of her attempt to the Guinness World Records for scrutiny to determine whether she was able to break the record currently held by Alan Fisher of Ireland who clocked 119 hours and 57 minutes.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



SB/OGB



Watch the video below



