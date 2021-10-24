I may not have the voice, but I have the swag – Mona4Reall

Singer, Mona4Reall

Mona4Reall is not letting any naysayer infest her space with negative vibes about her new venture into the music space. Although she admits that her voice is not top-notch, she points out other equally decisive factors for a successful career as a musician.

Mona Montrage, with the stage name Mona4Reall, made her debut appearance on the United Shobiz show after the release of her EP. Whiles discussing her new journey as a singer, the socialite made some interesting revelations on the show to counter the rumoured perception that she made her appearance too early.



Even though Mona4Reall has seven songs with seven videos featuring A-list Ghanaian artists like Stonebwoy, Efya and Medikal, most people think she is not cut-out for music, voice wise. In response, she sounded unperturbed and also disclosed that others find her voice very attractive.



“It’s fine. There’s nothing wrong with people telling me that I should work on my voice. I am doing that, but all I have to say is people are enjoying it. People even send me dm to say, ‘Eii Hajia, your voice dey turn me on oo.’ So don’t worry, very soon, my voice will turn all of them on.”

Hajia4reall also shared her conviction when it comes to making a hit in the music space. According to her, it takes more than a singsong voice to excel as a musician.



“Honestly, when I hear my songs, my voice sounds very sweet to me. And other people are actually enjoying my voice. When you check out the comment section, a lot of people are enjoying it. I don’t think you need just the voice to do music. You need the voice, you need the flair, you need the swag, and I got it.”