I meet a man today; he dumps me within a week for no reason – AJ Poundz recounts

Aj Poundz Dzz.png AJ Poundz is a radio and TV personality

Mon, 11 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

AJ Poundz marries

Media personality drolls over her husband

AJ Poundz gives birth after marriage

It’s been four years of marriage and AJ Poundz is excited about it. Her excitement emanates from the fact that she has been unlucky in life with respect to relationships.

Aside from the fact that a man she had a child with abandoned them, her love life, until she met Nana Kwadwo Adu-Boateng, was lamentable.

“I’ve been through a lot,” AJ Poundz said in the Twi language on the Delay Show. “I’m someone who could meet a man and he’d leave me in a week without any reason. I’m that kind of a loyal person but…”

The radio and television personality, who once contested in TV3’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant, tied the knot with Nana Kwadwo Adu-Boateng in April 2022, a few months after the man’s first marriage was officially annulled.

She mentioned in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb that they began their love journey after Nana Kwadwo’s partner announced publicly that they were no more.

“He had divorced his wife. The divorce papers had not been signed but she had someone else and that led to the breakup. She made that relationship public; it was all over social media,” she said.

Four years on, she considers her husband “the best thing that ever happened” to her.

“I don’t know what the future holds but for the few things I’ve seen within the four years of our journey, at least, let me enjoy while it lasts.”

The showbiz personality intimated that Nana Kwadwo “was broken, he was starting life all over again” when they met and their decision to embark on a journey has turned things around for good.

“He was going through a lot of things at that time,” she noted.

Matilda Adjoa Densu, as the on-air personality is known in real life, has a child with Nana Kwadwo.





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
