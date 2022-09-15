I met my husband at a nightclub – Gospel musician Amy Newman

Amy Newman with her husband

Legendary Ghanaian Gospel musician Amy Newman has revealed that she met her husband at a nightclub because she liked clubbing.

Growing up, Amy Newman said she loved dancing and back in the day, somewhere in Takoradi, she used to dance at her brother’s club where she usually went to have fun.



“Dancing is part of my talent. My husband spotted me at the club. He saw me there but didn’t approach me. A week later, he came to my house with his friend. So, basically, that is where it started," Amy Newman revealed in an interview on TV XYZ monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



According to Amy Newman, her husband who was in love with her told her directly he wanted to marry her and didn’t beat about the bush.

“He told me straight that he wanted to marry me," she said.



The veteran singer revealed that at the time, she wasn’t a club girl, but went there just to have fun and eventually got married at age 18.